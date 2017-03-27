Stocks open lower, Dow falls 100 points as optimism on Trump agenda diminishes

U.S. stocks began the week on the wrong foot, opening sharply lower on Monday as enthusiasm about President Donald Trump's agenda dwindled.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell more than 100 points at the open, with Goldman Sachs contributing the most losses. The S&P 500 pulled back 0.8 percent, with financials falling 2 percent to lead decliners. The Nasdaq composite lagged, falling 0.9 percent.

"I don't think this is the beginning of a full-blown correction, but it's definitely a reversal in market sentiment," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard Financial.

The Trump administration was dealt a body-blow Friday after a House bill aimed at replacing Obamacare was pulled from the floor. The GOP bill faced opposition not just from Democrats, but also from conservative and more moderate Republicans, and was not able to secure enough votes to pass.

The House vote was seen as crucial for the Trump agenda. Trump had said the repeal and replacement of Obamacare must happen before action can be taken on his other plans, including a major tax reduction. Stocks have rallied significantly since the U.S. election on hopes of lower taxes, deregulation and fiscal stimulus.