Why Putin’s opponent has been jailed and what it means for Russia’s future

Hundreds of Russians, including President Vladimir Putin's main political opponent Alexei Navalny, were arrested Sunday after nationwide anti-corruption protests saw thousands take to the streets to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.

The demonstrations, thought to be the biggest show of defiance against the Kremlin since 2011-12, come a year before Navalny is expected to run against Putin in Russia's 2018 election. CNBC takes a look at what this means for the country's future.



Who is Alexei Navalny?

Leader of Russia's opposition Progress Party, Navalny is generally considered one of President Putin's harshest critics and has faced a series of arrests and short jail terms for his protesting against government corruption.

He is currently trying to unseat former-President Medvedev over allegations that he has amassed a collection of mansions, yachts and vineyards during his time in government.

While fairly popular in certain urban communities, Navalny's Westernized opposition party has struggled to field the levels of support enjoyed by Putin. However, its aims of channeling public discontent over government corruption garnered wider-reaching support on Sunday, including in more provincial communities such as Siberia's Chita and Barnaul.