This young professional turned a viral Facebook photo into a dream job

Back in 2012, Noor Tagouri shared her dream of being America's first hijabi anchor on commercial television by posting a photograph on Facebook.
The image went viral and made her an Internet sensation. She now has over 200,000 followers on Instagram, 39,000 on Twitter, and over 140,000 likes on Facebook. The creation of the hashtag #LetNoorShine let others show support of her dream.
The combination of the photograph, her experiences in journalism and her social media presence led to a job offer from Newsy, a video news network. At 23 years old, she is now an anchor and an international motivational speaker.