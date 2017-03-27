This young professional turned a viral Facebook photo into a dream job

She was only 19 when she rose to fame, but Tagouri had been making strides towards her career goals for years, ever since she finished her high school studies and raced to start college at 16. She obtained her degree in broadcast journalism from the University of Maryland-College Park at 20.

Her hurry wasn't about being younger, even though TV news tends to favor female journalists who are youthful and attractive.



"I wanted to get a head start because I already knew it would be difficult for me to enter this field while wearing a hijab," Tagouri tells CNBC.



Tagouri, who grew up in a Libyan-American family, says her parents were always supportive of her ambition. Her dad gave her newspapers to read to make sure his daughter was staying up-to-date with current events.



While at college, she held multiple part-time jobs and internships revolving around journalism at companies like ABC and CBS, and she attributes a lot of her success to networking and shadowing workers in her desired field.

