Here’s every major feature Facebook stole from Snapchat today

    Facebook

    Facebook is doing all that it can to take every last feature from Snapchat and build it into either Instagram or Facebook Messenger. In its latest move, it's adding all sorts of features into Facebook Messenger including camera effects, a new option called "Facebook Direct" and Facebook Stories." These are all clear rip-offs of, respectively, Snapchat Filters, Snapchat Snaps and Snapchat Stories.

    This is far from the first time Facebook has blatantly ripped off Snapchat in an effort to wound the highly popular Venice, CA-based company. Let's take a look at every single feature Facebook copied today and just how similar they are.


    • This is Facebook Camera Effects. It lets you apply all sorts of 3D filters to your face, adding a bit of fun to your daily stories.


      Facebook camera
      Facebook

    • And this is what it copied: Snapchat Filters. Look familiar?


      Snapchat filters
      Snapchat

    • This is Facebook Direct. It lets you send videos and photos direct to friends.


      Facebook Direct Share
      Facebook

    • And this is what it copied: Snapchat Snaps, which lets you do the exact same thing.


      Snapchat Snaps
      Todd Haselton | CNBC

    • This is Facebook Stories. It's a collection of the photos and videos you share to your daily story for followers to see.


      Facebook Stories
      Facebook

    • And this is what it copied: Snapchat Stories. It's also a collection of your daily snaps for all to see.


      Snapchat Stories
      Snapchat

    • Lucky for Snapchat, it's able to get these features out before other companies, keeping its users returning. Eventually, though, those users may start to trickle away if companies like Facebook keep stealing everything.

      Disclosure: NBC Universal, the parent company of CNBC, is an investor in Snap

