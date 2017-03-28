Here’s every major feature Facebook stole from Snapchat today

Facebook is doing all that it can to take every last feature from Snapchat and build it into either Instagram or Facebook Messenger. In its latest move, it's adding all sorts of features into Facebook Messenger including camera effects, a new option called "Facebook Direct" and Facebook Stories." These are all clear rip-offs of, respectively, Snapchat Filters, Snapchat Snaps and Snapchat Stories.

This is far from the first time Facebook has blatantly ripped off Snapchat in an effort to wound the highly popular Venice, CA-based company. Let's take a look at every single feature Facebook copied today and just how similar they are.