    Jack Dorsey brushes off calls to step down as CEO, says will do ‘whatever it takes’ for Twitter, Square to succeed

    Twitter Chief Executive Jack Dorsey told CNBC he will do "whatever it takes" to make sure the social media platform and his financial services business Square do well, amid continued calls for the tech founder to focus on one over the other.

    Dorsey is the CEO of both Twitter and Square. He returned to Twitter as boss in 2015 after former CEO Dick Costolo stepped down.

    The entrepreneur has been under pressure at Twitter recently because of fairly stagnant user growth and continued issues over the number of bots on the platform, which is estimated to be around 15 percent of the current 319 million monthly active user base.

    Twitter Chairman and Square CEO Jack Dorsey
    Bill Pugliano | Getty Images
    Twitter Chairman and Square CEO Jack Dorsey

    There have been questions over whether Dorsey should be running both Square and Twitter and there have been calls for him to step down as CEO of one of them.

    Speaking to CNBC during an interview for the launch of Square in the U.K., Dorsey said that he is committed to making both do well.

    "I'm going to do whatever it takes to make sure both succeed," Dorsey told CNBC, adding that there are "potential synergies" between the two companies.

    In 2015, the two companies worked together to allow users to sign up for Square and make donations to political campaigns via Twitter. There hasn't been a lot of further collaboration between Square and Twitter, but Dorsey's comment hints at potentially more to come.

