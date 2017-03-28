Twitter Chief Executive Jack Dorsey told CNBC he will do "whatever it takes" to make sure the social media platform and his financial services business Square do well, amid continued calls for the tech founder to focus on one over the other.

Dorsey is the CEO of both Twitter and Square. He returned to Twitter as boss in 2015 after former CEO Dick Costolo stepped down.

The entrepreneur has been under pressure at Twitter recently because of fairly stagnant user growth and continued issues over the number of bots on the platform, which is estimated to be around 15 percent of the current 319 million monthly active user base.