    ×

    Pro Analysis

    Pro Analysis

    Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Tuesday morning

    Emissions rise from the American Electric Power Co. Inc. coal-fired John E. Amos Power Plant in Winfield, West Virginia.
    Luke Sharrett | Bloomberg | Getty Images
    Emissions rise from the American Electric Power Co. Inc. coal-fired John E. Amos Power Plant in Winfield, West Virginia.

    A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.

    STOCKS/ECONOMY

    -Stock futures are flat this morning after stocks finished just a bit lower Monday. Later this morning we get the Case Shiller home price data.

    -Americans paid a record $540 billion in property taxes in 2016. The old record was $527 billion in 2009.

    OIL/ENERGY

    -President Donald Trump will sign an executive order today to roll back many Obama administration emissions policies. That includes Obama-era rules on power plant emissions and restrictions on fracking.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    TWTR
    ---

    Pro Analysis

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...