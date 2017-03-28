Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Tuesday morning

A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.



STOCKS/ECONOMY

-Stock futures are flat this morning after stocks finished just a bit lower Monday. Later this morning we get the Case Shiller home price data.

-Americans paid a record $540 billion in property taxes in 2016. The old record was $527 billion in 2009.

OIL/ENERGY

-President Donald Trump will sign an executive order today to roll back many Obama administration emissions policies. That includes Obama-era rules on power plant emissions and restrictions on fracking.