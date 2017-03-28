The White House is preparing two executive orders that would put President Donald Trump's aggressive trade agenda into motion, according to a senior administration official, with one expected to be announced by the end of the week.

One of the orders calls for a sweeping review of America's existing trade deals, including the North American Free Trade Agreement and one with Central American countries, the person said. The other would focus on the president's pledge to encourage the production of goods in the United States.

The timing of the announcements is being debated, however, with one White House official suggesting that the administration might not get to it this week. The administration has also begun preparing a letter to Congress that would start a 90-day countdown to the beginning of NAFTA renegotiations, according to two people familiar with the process.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and other administration trade officials visited Capitol Hill on Tuesday morning to speak with members of the House Ways and Means committee ahead of the negotiations. Ross met with members of the informal House trade advisory committee last week, and he has spoken individually with senators of relevant committees.