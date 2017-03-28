The next iPhone is the last hurrah for smartphones: Fund manager

Some investors may be concerned if there is any further upside to the Apple share price, which has risen around 33 percent in the past 12 months.
However, Steven Milunovich, a UBS analyst, forecasts Apple reaching a stock price of $175 in two to three years, and possibly $200 in some scenarios.
"In the most likely scenario, we see Apple maintaining a 14 times multiple, moving the stock up on rising earnings but at a slowing rate. The iPhone goes ex-growth, new products have moderate success, and margins are flattish," he wrote in a research note published Tuesday.
"For Apple to hit $200, iPhone needs to continue to grow beyond full year 18, new product categories must be established, and buybacks should exceed $50 billion per year, boosting the P/E to 17 times."
However, there is downside risk if the company fails to innovate and iPhone sales turn negative. In this scenario, Milunovich predicts the share price could fall to $125.