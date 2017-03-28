The next iPhone is the last hurrah for smartphones: Fund manager

Why one analyst thinks that 'the smartphone story is coming to an end' 10 Hours Ago | 02:27

According to Rogoff, the market is saturated and there is now a focus on replacement, although innovation will still occur. He said the next innovation that could capture new market share are flexible screen devices.

"One thing that could change the conversation… is the flexible screen and putting that into a flexible device, where the screen opens up and your phone can become your tablet. Actually I think that offers more promise for reacceleration in the market," he said.

The next iPhone release will be critical for Apple, which has experienced three consecutive quarters of falling iPhone sales. Apple shares are currently trading around $140, but Rogoff warned that shares could fall if the next iPhone disappoints.

"If this new product upgrade turns out to be another iteration, and an underwhelming one, then I think the market will fall back on the fact that this is a saturated market. Apple will continue to take a disproportionate share of that market, but this growth is done, he said.

"I don't think that's a likely scenario but it is a scenario."