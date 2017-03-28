South Africa faces uncertain wait amid speculation finance minister is to be fired

President Zuma and Gordham have been at loggerheads over economic policy over recent months. President Zuma hopes to embark on an economic overhaul agenda while Gordhan, seen as something of a symbol of stability, has led efforts to trim spending and recover the country from negative credit ratings.

Any move to dismiss Gordhan is therefore likely to cause greater currency drops and further damage the country's economic outlook, suggests Kevin Loane, economist at Fathom Consulting.

"I think the reaction in financial markets highlights the possible economic impact," Loane told CNBC via email.

"The rand was sold off yesterday, as investors are uncertain about the future direction of policy. If Mr Gordhan is indeed replaced, that would probably lead to a further depreciation of the rand, which if sustained will feed through into higher inflation and reduced investment."

The timing of the recall is particularly curious, noted Loane, given anticipation of a cut in interest rates, however, according to a research note from Teneo Intelligence, the move could indicate the President's intentions to "reassert his waning authority".

The South African Treasury Department and the Head of President Zuma's Private Office, Bogani Majola, opted to provide no comment when contacted by CNBC.

Should the President opt to replace Gordhan, however, it's not clear who will become his successor.

"This is a high stakes gamble from Zuma given that there are no obvious, above all credible, alternatives to Gordhan as Finance Minister, and unsurprisingly the ZAR has taken a tumble and bond yields have jumped higher, given that Zuma appears to have thrown any caution to the wind," Marc Ostwald, FX, Rates & EM Strategist at ADM Investor Services International told CNBC.

"The next 24-48 hours will be critical," noted Anne Fruhauf, Senior Vice-President, Teneo. "If Gordhan goes (along with SACP ministers and other presidential opponents), Zuma risks a serious backlash within the party. And investors would have little reason to trust a new Treasury leadership."













