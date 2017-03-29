Samsung is known for having some of the best displays in the business. It steps up the game this year with a new display that runs almost the full length of the smartphone. The company calls this an "Infinity Display" and indeed believes it will usher in a new era of "Infinity smartphones." It supports the latest video standards that have so far only been limited to televisions, including HDR, for a more accurate picture.

Since the display stretches nearly to the bottom of the smartphone, where a home button used to live, Samsung employed special technology that allows the user to press into the display. This serves as the actual home button, returning users to the main screen whenever it's pressed.