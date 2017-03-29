Unilever has the second-largest marketing budget in the world, spending €7.7 billion ($8.4 billion) on brand and marketing investment, according to its 2016 annual report, and it is chief marketing officer Keith Weed's job to make sure the business gets enough bang for its buck, persuading 2.5 billion people a day to use its products.

One of Weed's biggest concerns is getting people to watch its ads online, for brands from Axe in the U.S. to Bushells Tea in Australia, in a world where people have many distractions, and Weed is particularly worried about how the advertising industry – and Unilever's suppliers - decides whether something has actually been viewed or not.

Current standards from the Media Ratings Council suggest that someone being able to see half a screen for two seconds would count as a "view" online. Weed is pushing for 100 percent of the pixels on a screen to be seen to count as a view. "Can you imagine seeing half of a TV screen for two seconds and we'd say that is a TV ad view? I certainly wouldn't consider it as such," he told CNBC and other journalists at a briefing last week at the start of the Advertising Week Europe conference in London.