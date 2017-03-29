All you need to know about Article 50 and the Brexit process

A handwritten letter notifying the EU of the U.K.'s intention to leave is due to be delivered to Donald Tusk, the president of the European Council, by Tim Barrow, the U.K.'s ambassador to the EU, at 1:30 p.m. Brussels time.

Tusk has previously said the EU is ready to respond within 48 hours of obtaining the notification.

The two-year time limit can be extended with the unanimous consent of both the U.K. government and the European Council, which consists of the leader of each of the 27 member states remaining within the EU post-Brexit.

The deal will also be put forth for approval in each member state's respective national parliament, which could potentially slow down the process should certain lawmakers object to particular conditions. Any deal must be approved by a "qualified majority" of EU member states and the European Parliament retains the right to a veto.