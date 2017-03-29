Trump is finally using an iPhone but some of his tweets are still coming from an Android device

President Donald Trump is finally using an Apple iPhone, despite once calling for a boycott of the company's products, after concerns that the Android handset he was reportedly using was unsecured.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Dan Scavino Jr., the director of social media for the White House, said Trump had been using his new iPhone for the past couple of weeks, including to tweet.

Past Trump tweets have been sent from an iPhone but it was likely to have been from his staff members. Despite Scavino Jr. saying that Trump has been using his iPhone for the past two weeks, tweets as recent as March 25 have been marked as coming from an Android phone. Tweets shown via software called Tweetdeck show the source of a tweet. The following tweet was sent from an Android device.