February puts a chill on digital video game sales growth, revenues hit $7.8 billion

Shrinking sales in key slices of the digital video game market had a chilling effect on revenue growth last month, though tough comparisons with the previous February and seasonal factors were at play.

After running hot for months, global revenues from downloaded and online games increased just 4 percent year over year to $7.83 billion last month, gaming intelligence firm SuperData Research reports. The figures do not include sales of physical software.

Sustained growth in mobile and console games underscored the worldwide gains, while the pay-to-play, free-to-play and social segments all saw sales decline from the previous February.

Worldwide revenue for mobile games was up 11 percent, though SuperData notes one of the platform's high-flyers hit a new low.



Blizzard's digital card game "Hearthstone" saw receipts fall to their lowest level since launching on both Android and Apple iOS devices. Free-to-play games like "Hearthstone" make money by converting users into buyers of premium items and services.