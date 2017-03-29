Samsung Galaxy S8 first look: This might be the next great Android smartphone

The Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ are easily the best-looking smartphones of the year so far, thanks to what Samsung is billing as an "Infinity Display" that runs side to side and almost top to bottom. The two phones are identical except for size: The S8 display measures 5.8 inches diagonally while the S8+ is 6.2 inches. Both are a lot bigger than the competing phones from Apple — the iPhone 7 is only 4.7 inches and the iPhone 7 Plus measures 5.5 inches.

Plus, the phones are almost all screen, which means you get more space to work with. The home button is gone, replaced by a small area at the bottom of the screen that can be pushed in at any moment to return to the home screen. It works well and feels a bit magical in its execution. Apple is rumored to be considering something similar for the iPhone 8, which it totally should. Samsung's displays, which use AMOLED technology, are gorgeous for watching videos and generally pop with color. An iPhone with a similar display would easily outclass any iPhone before it, and potentially pave the way for VR, which relies on the sharper screens. Apple could also treat customers with larger displays without increasing the overall size of the iPhone if it adopts a similar strategy. It's something Apple should do as folks clamor for bigger spaces to game, watch movies and even multitask while sending emails.