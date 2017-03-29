Here’s how Trump’s presidency is impacting Russian markets

Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. Presidential elections was initially said to be positive for the Russian economy but less than 100 days into his presidency, analysts are concerned geopolitical tensions could hurt the U.S. and Russian economies.



In a note in November last year, Germany's Deutsche Bank said Russia should be a clear beneficiary of Trump's policies and a stabilization is within reach. "The U.S. president can remove sanctions by a National Security Waiver. We therefore see relative value trade opportunities in ruble, move to over-weight sovereign credit and selected corporates," the bank said in the note.



However, with the political situation changing on the back of tensions between Russia and the United States, many analysts feel that this may start to impact growth in both economies.

