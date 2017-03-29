Republicans reportedly may try another vote on Obamacare replacement bill next week

House Republican leaders reportedly may try to hold a vote next week on their Obamacare replacement plan, which suffered a humiliating setback last week.

The GOP's bill, the American Health Care Act, was yanked from the floor of the House right before a scheduled vote Friday after it became clear that too many conservative and moderate Republicans would vote "no" and doom it to failure.

That cancellation came a day after the original scheduled vote, which was postponed to give the Trump administration and Republican leaders more time to round up support for the proposal.

But Bloomberg on Wednesday reported that GOP leaders are now weighing making another attempt at winning passage for the bill.

The news service cited two unidentified Republican lawmakers who said leaders are discussing a vote.

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy told Bloomberg, when asked if the GOP bill would come up again, "Yes. As soon as we figure out and get the votes." But he also said no vote is currently scheduled.

AshLee Strong, spokeswoman for House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., tweeted out a message that seemed to pour cold water on Bloomberg's story right after it posted online.

Several sources on the staff of the GOP leadership told CNBC they had not heard of any such planned vote.

Bloomberg's story was followed by a 2.7-percent drop in the price of the BI North America Hospitals Competitive Peer Group Index, which reflects the prices of a basket of hospital company stocks.