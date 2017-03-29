Samsung goes after Google, Apple, Amazon and your home with new voice assistant Bixby

Competition is intense from Samsung's rivals, including Google Assistant which will be on the S8 because it runs Android. But Jean-Daniel Ayme, Samsung's corporate vice president for mobile in Europe, said the fact that Bixby is so integrated with the S8 will set it apart.

"It's not only about searching the web, it's about interfacing with your phone. So ultimately it will be able to use every interaction possible, everything you will be able to do on your phone with your finger you will be able to do with Bixby and much more," Ayme told CNBC in an interview.

"The integration we will have is deeper than anybody else will be able to do. The integration with the camera will be much deeper as we are the hardware manufacturer. In the camera you can use Bixby vision without going out of the camera interface, that is something that will be different."

Indeed, Bixby currently has features many of its rivals don't and Samsung will be hoping to build on that through technology from Viv, a company it acquired that was founded by the inventors of Apple's Siri. Samsung has not said how Viv will influence future versions of Bixby but it will be crucial.

But Bixby is about more than just the phone, it's about the home and Samsung being the central part of that and the future of the internet of things (IOT). Amazon made the first move when it released the Echo in 2014, a smart speaker able to link up with internet-connected devices. Google Home is the search giant's version while Apple has an app called HomeKit on its devices.