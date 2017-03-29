Samsung goes after Google, Apple, Amazon and your home with new voice assistant Bixby

Voice assistants have been all the rage in the past few months and on Thursday when Samsung took the wraps of its flagship Galaxy S8 smartphone, it also acquainted the world with Bixby.
It's Samsung's attempt to take on the likes of Apple's Siri, Amazon's Alexa and Google Assistant in a move described by analysts as the "most important" in the company's history.
Technology giants are in a race to take the lead in voice which is seen as one of the key ways people will be interacting with not only their phones, but all connected devices in the world, particularly in the home. The house has become the latest battleground and Samsung's entrance is significant as it's the largest smartphone player in the world, but also a massive manufacturer of TVs and appliances.
At the launch event for the Galaxy S8, the company showed what Bixby could do, which will be limited at the start then grow. Users can take a picture of something such as a monument and Bixby can recognize the place and provide information about it. Another demonstration, showed Bixby handling complex requests such as finding all the pictures in your photo album that were taken in London.