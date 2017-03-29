What to watch for in the Samsung Galaxy S8 launch

South Korean smartphone maker Samsung Electronics is under pressure to deliver the goods as it launches its latest model, the Galaxy S8, on March 29, in New York.

Besides excitement over new features the Galaxy S8 is expected to debut, all eyes are on whether the electronics giant's latest offering will restore trust among its customer base as Samsung's competitors attempt to ramp up their share of the market.

The company has a lot riding on the release after a previous model, the Galaxy Note 7, came under fire for exploding due to battery malfunctions. Samsung followed up with a major product recall and eventually terminated Note 7 production.

Amidst a flurry of leaks and rumors ahead of the launch, a feature the S8 is sure to debut is its new voice assistant Bixby — Samsung's answer to Apple's Siri. A blog post from Samsung's head of R&D InJong Rhee detailed how Bixby would offer a "deeper experience" compared to its competitors.

Analysts said that while Samsung has talked a big game, it remains to be seen how well Bixby will perform. "They've talked about it but we need to see it in action. We need to see how well it executes, we need to see how the software works," said Bryan Ma, vice president at IDC Asia Pacific.

"The bigger thing to watch out for is the Viv acquisition that they made," said Ma. Viv is a company specializing in artificial intelligence that was founded by the creators of Siri.

"The problem is, it hasn't been integrated yet. They just made that acquisition … Right now, we can't get too carried away with how Bixby's going to be. I'll believe it when I see it, probably later this year or in the next year," Ma added.