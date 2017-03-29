    ×

    Airlines

    Aircraft impact at Singapore’s Changi Airport

    Emirates aircraft damaged after it came into contact with a Scoot aircraft on-ground at Changi Airport, Singapore.
    CNBC
    Emirates aircraft damaged after it came into contact with a Scoot aircraft on-ground at Changi Airport, Singapore.

    Singaporean budget carrier Scoot made contact with an Emirates aircraft during early hours Thursday at Changi Airport, Singapore.

    Both Changi Airport and Scoot confirmed that an on-ground accident happened between Emirates EK405, which was bound for Dubai, and Scoot TZ188, which was departing for Tianjin.

    The left wing of Scoot flight TZ188 "came into contact with an Emirates aircraft…while TZ188 was taxiing before take-off," a Scoot representative told CNBC.

    A Changi Airport spokesperson told CNBC that there were no injuries and passengers aboard the Emirates plane were re-booked on other flights scheduled to depart later on Thursday.

    Damage on an Emirates aircraft at Changi Airport, Singapore.
    CNBC
    Damage on an Emirates aircraft at Changi Airport, Singapore.

    The accident occurred at about 1:40 am HK/SIN, and the Scoot flight was rescheduled to depart to Tianjin several hours later on a replacement aircraft. All 303 passengers and crew members on board the Scoot aircraft were safe, the Scoot representative said.

    Scoot is owned by flag carrier Singapore Airlines and launched its first flights in 2012.

    Dubai-based Emirates did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

    Singapore's airport has held the title of the world's best airport since 2009, according to research firm SkyTrax's World Airport Survey. The evaluation was based on several benchmarks from transfers to departures to shopping options.

    Follow CNBC International on Twitter and Facebook.