    Snap snags NBC ad deal worth up to $75 million for the Winter Olympics, report says

    A local woman takes a selfie with an Olympics flag as she waits for IOC's announcement of the winner city for the 2022 winter Olympics bid
    Jason Lee | Reuters

    NBCUniversal has reached an advertising deal with Snap for the Winter Olympics that could be worth $50 million to $75 million, sources told The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday.

    The deal would let Snap share exclusive NBC Olympic content in a live story alongside user posts, the Journal reported. NBC could then sell ad slots on the Snapchat content, and could also sell national filters and lenses to marketers, which would be unprecedented.

    The partnership comes after NBC invested $500 million in Snap's IPO, strengthening a bond formed during the 2016 Summer Olympics.

    Disclosure: CNBC parent NBCUniversal is an investor in Snap.

