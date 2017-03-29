Snap snags NBC ad deal worth up to $75 million for the Winter Olympics, report says

NBCUniversal has reached an advertising deal with Snap for the Winter Olympics that could be worth $50 million to $75 million, sources told The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday.

The deal would let Snap share exclusive NBC Olympic content in a live story alongside user posts, the Journal reported. NBC could then sell ad slots on the Snapchat content, and could also sell national filters and lenses to marketers, which would be unprecedented.

The partnership comes after NBC invested $500 million in Snap's IPO, strengthening a bond formed during the 2016 Summer Olympics.

Disclosure: CNBC parent NBCUniversal is an investor in Snap.