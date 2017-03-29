Stunning images of Jupiter from NASA Juno mission

NASA's Juno mission has completed another flyby of Jupiter, and the pictures are stunning.

NASA regularly releases raw images taken by the cameras aboard the spacecraft, and then astronomy enthusiasts get down to business processing the raw data into detailed images.

The Juno mission left Earth on Aug. 5, 2011, and entered Jupiter's orbit on July 4, 2016.

The craft's next flyby will take place on May 19. The craft will eventually descend into Jupiter's atmosphere at some point in 2018 at the end of its mission.

Above is a closeup of the swirling clouds that surround the planet.

Here is a selection of photos.