Even he was surprised.



"I thought it would be popular, I just didn't think it would be as popular as it has been," Foster said.

While Foster lives in the San Francisco Bay Area, the company has unusual flexibility in hiring because it has no offices, and instead hands out portable Mifi devices to allow workers to work from anywhere. This allows the company to hire the very best talent from around the world, while saving as much as $2 million a year on pricey Silicon Valley office rental costs. It also helps with employee retention, said Foster.

"People are able to work where their families are, where their lifestyle suits them," he said. "That ingrains a lot of loyalty towards an organization that allows them to kind of live that type of lifestyle that they deserve or that they want."

And that increasingly means a lifestyle outside of the tech hotbed of Silicon Valley. Even though Zapier pays "competitive salaries," high housing costs have made the Bay Area "unsustainable" for many people, said Foster.