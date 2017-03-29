Darius Monsef moved from San Francisco to Hawaii — with a pit stop in Los Angeles — and his employer Zapier wants other employees to follow suit.
Start-up Zapier, which sells software that integrates with apps from Google, Microsoft, Facebook and others to automate repetitive tasks, is offering $10,000 to help relocate new hires outside the San Francisco Bay Area.
The 85-person company, in which all employees work remotely, has received over a thousand applications since launching its "De-Location Package" March 17, said CEO Wade Foster. That's an increase of about 33% over normal.