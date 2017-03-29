The 12 books that helped form billionaire Jeff Bezos' leadership style

Books have played a crucial role in Jeff Bezos' life, in more ways than one.

There's the obvious reason: The company that made him a multi-billionaire originally started as an online book retailer. He's also spent his career changing the way books are published and sold, devouring many small bookstores in the process.

But the Amazon founder and CEO also has an abiding love of reading, and it has played a key role in forming him as a leader.

In biography "The Everything Store," author Brad Stone describes how books shaped Bezos' leadership style and way of thinking. In fact, according to the book, there is a list of books Amazon employees refer to as "Jeff's Reading List."

It includes autobiographies, business and technology reads and even a novel, and according to Stone, many Amazon executives have made their way through these volumes.

How many of these have you read?

1. "The Remains of the Day" by Kazuo Ishiguro