If you're looking for an ideal place to retire, you may want to stay clear of the Sunbelt.

Those are the findings from Bankrate's recent analysis of the best states in which to spend your golden years. The personal finance website studied all 50 states and ranked them on such criteria as tax rates, crime statistics, weather and quality of health care.

Warm weather and low taxes shouldn't be the sole basis on which you decide to spend the rest of your life, said Claes Bell, an analyst for Bankrate.

"It's not a place where you're going on vacation," he said. Florida, for instance, ranked 17th, as crime was a bigger issue there than in other locales.

Also, consider your options if you can't drive and whether you can easily access your care providers.

Your accessibility to a social network is also important.

"A support network of family and friends will be important as you get older," said Bell. "You can't get isolated — it can lead to issues with well-being."

The following is the top five. How does your state rank? Click here.

