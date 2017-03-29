US futures point to higher open on Wall Street; data, earnings eyed

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Wednesday morning on increased investor optimism following better-than-expected economic data in the previous session.



On the earnings front, Paychex and UniFirst are scheduled to report before the bell. Lululemon Athletica and Worthington Industries are both due to report after the market close.



Wednesday also will see pending home sales for February released at around 10 a.m ET.



In Europe, the pan-European Stoxx-600 index was around 0.14 percent higher on Wednesday morning. In Asia, the Shanghai Composite in China closed 0.36 percent lower, while the Nikkei in Japan closed 0.08 percent higher.



In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $51.71 a barrel on Wednesday morning, up 0.74 percent, while U.S. crude was around $48.71 a barrel, up 0.72 percent.

Oil prices extended gains from the previous session as investors expectations lifted that OPEC-led production cuts could continue into the second half of 2017.