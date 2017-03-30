VISIT CNBC.COM

11 high-paying jobs for people who win every argument

Reese Witherspoon in Legally Blonde.
There's power in getting people to see things your way. And if you're already a pro at winning arguments, those skills could translate into a lucrative career.

Using the Occupational Information Network (O*NET), an online jobs database compiled by the U.S. Department of Labor, CNBC has rounded up 11 jobs that employ the power of persuasion — and pay more than $60,000 per year.

O*NET ranks the importance of "persuading others to change their minds or behavior," assigning each occupation a "persuasion importance level" between 1 and 100. The database also draws salary figures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

If you never lose an argument, read on to see 11 high-paying jobs that might be up your alley, starting with the highest paying:

1. Chief executive

Annual median salary: $175,110

Persuasion importance level: 78

2. Marketing manager

Annual median salary: $128,750

Persuasion importance level: 69

3. Lawyer

Annual median salary: $115,820

Persuasion importance level: 75

4. Sales manager

Annual median salary: $113,860

Persuasion importance level: 78

5. Public relations and fundraising manager

Annual median salary: $104,140

Persuasion importance level: 69

6. Sales engineer

Annual median salary: $97,650

Persuasion importance level: 81

7. Sales representative, wholesale and manufacturing

Annual median salary: $76,1900

Persuasion importance level: 81

8. TIE: Sales agent, financial services

Annual median salary: $71,550

Persuasion importance level: 78

8. TIE: Sales agent, securities and commodities

Annual median salary: $71,550

Persuasion importance level: 75

10. Counseling psychologist

Annual median salary: $70,580

Persuasion importance level: 72

11. Agent and/or business manager of artists, performers and athletes

Annual median salary: $62,940

Persuasion importance level: 78

