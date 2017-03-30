11 high-paying jobs for people who win every argument

There's power in getting people to see things your way. And if you're already a pro at winning arguments, those skills could translate into a lucrative career.
Using the Occupational Information Network (O*NET), an online jobs database compiled by the U.S. Department of Labor, CNBC has rounded up 11 jobs that employ the power of persuasion — and pay more than $60,000 per year.
O*NET ranks the importance of "persuading others to change their minds or behavior," assigning each occupation a "persuasion importance level" between 1 and 100. The database also draws salary figures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
If you never lose an argument, read on to see 11 high-paying jobs that might be up your alley, starting with the highest paying:
Annual median salary: $175,110
Persuasion importance level: 78
Annual median salary: $128,750
Persuasion importance level: 69
3. Lawyer
Annual median salary: $115,820
Persuasion importance level: 75
Annual median salary: $113,860
Persuasion importance level: 78
5. Public relations and fundraising manager
Annual median salary: $104,140
Persuasion importance level: 69
Annual median salary: $97,650
Persuasion importance level: 81
7. Sales representative, wholesale and manufacturing
Annual median salary: $76,1900
Persuasion importance level: 81
8. TIE: Sales agent, financial services
Annual median salary: $71,550
Persuasion importance level: 78
8. TIE: Sales agent, securities and commodities
Annual median salary: $71,550
Persuasion importance level: 75
Annual median salary: $70,580
Persuasion importance level: 72
11. Agent and/or business manager of artists, performers and athletes
Annual median salary: $62,940
Persuasion importance level: 78