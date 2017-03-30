Bond prices move higher as investors eye data and Fed speakers

U.S. government debt prices were higher on Thursday a day after a Federal Reserve official raised the prospect of more rate hikes.

Boston Federal Reserve President Eric Rosengren believes four rate hikes this year are appropriate. Officials had indicated that two more hikes were probable after lifting the rate in March.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was lower at around 2.3801 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also lower at 2.9856 percent. Yields move inversely to prices.