    Bond prices move higher as investors eye data and Fed speakers

    U.S. government debt prices were higher on Thursday a day after a Federal Reserve official raised the prospect of more rate hikes.

    Boston Federal Reserve President Eric Rosengren believes four rate hikes this year are appropriate. Officials had indicated that two more hikes were probable after lifting the rate in March.

    The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was lower at around 2.3801 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also lower at 2.9856 percent. Yields move inversely to prices.

    On the data front, the Labor Department releases its initial jobless claims at 8:30 a.m. ET, while GDP data is also due to be released at the same time.

    San Francisco Fed President John Williams is slated to speak at 11:00 a.m. ET, while Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan will speak at 3:00 p.m. ET. New York Fed President William Dudley is due to speak at 4:30 p.m. ET.

    In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $52.17 a barrel on Thursday morning, down 0.48 percent, while U.S. crude was around $49.40 a barrel, down 0.22 percent.

    --Jeff Cox contributed to this article

