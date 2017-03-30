Debt and deficits are going to explode in the next 30 years, CBO says

Government debt and budget deficits are both set to spiral higher in the coming three decades if current patterns hold, according to new projections released Thursday by the Congressional Budget Office.

Due largely to increases in Medicare and Social Security, federal debt will reach 150 percent of gross domestic product in 2047, the CBO report said.

The total current debt held by the public of $14.3 trillion is 77 percent of GDP. The current total debt level of $18.8 trillion is about 101 percent of GDP (the CBO computes debt to GDP based on public debt).

In addition to booming debts, the office also said the budget deficit will more triple from the projected 2.9 percent of GDP in 2017 to 9.8 percent in 2047. The deficit at the end of fiscal year 2016 stood at $587 billion.

The CBO cites rising interest rates as another of the main culprits for the increasing debt burden. The Federal Reserve has kept rates low since the financial crisis but is on track to gradually hike rates in the coming year.

The report warns that the rising debt and deficits risk another crisis.