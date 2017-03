If you want to increase your home's value, don't skimp on this Friday, 17 Mar 2017 | 7:00 AM ET | 01:10

Closets

"A lot of people cheap out and get cheap closets made," Torres says, but "there are other ways to save costs than to cut in the closet."

It's "an area that people can touch and feel and envision their clothes in," he says, and for that reason, "I always like to get very nice, custom-made closets. … Lots of drawers, hanging space, and storage."

Front doors

When it comes time to pick a front door, Conlon says it's OK to spend five figures on a custom one.

It "may seem like an awful lot of money for a door, but you can never underestimate the power of curb appeal," he says. "When you are renovating a house you want to find ways to make it stand out from all the other homes on the market and what better way than having the most beautiful entrance on the block? Buyers lap that stuff up."