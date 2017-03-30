    ×

    U.S. News

    Flashback: Mike Flynn said immunity probably equals guilt

    Mike Flynn has reportedly sought immunity from prosecution in exchange for his testimony about the Trump campaign's potential ties to Russia, but past comments show that Donald Trump's former national security adviser once associated immunity with guilt.

    "I mean, five people around her have had, have been given immunity to include her chief of staff," Flynn told NBC's "Meet the Press" in a September 2016 interview, referring to Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's email controversy. "When you are given immunity, that means you have probably committed a crime."

    NBC News, citing a congressional official, reported Thursday night that Flynn told the Senate Intelligence Committee that he is willing to testify about possible links between Russian and the Trump campaign. The Wall Street Journal also reported Thursday that Flynn had told the FBI and congressional investigators he was willing to be interviewed in exchange for immunity.

    Flynn's attorney, Robert Kelner, issued a statement via Twitter on Thursday night:

    Flynn, a retired Army general, started advising Trump's campaign in 2015. He then acted as the president's national security adviser, before he was pushed out of the job in February, after only three weeks, over his contacts with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

    In March, Flynn filed paperwork with the Justice Department that identified him as a foreign agent, disclosing that he had done paid work for a firm that could have aided Turkey's government.