Putin says he's ready to meet Trump

Finland would be an appropriate venue to meet Trump at: Putin 2 Hours Ago | 02:21

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday he is willing to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump before July's G-20 meeting.

Putin signaled his willingness while speaking to CNBC's Geoff Cutmore during the Arctic Forum in Arkhangelsk, Russia.

He spoke after Finnish President Sauli Niinistö said he would be "very pleased" to host a summit once Finland assumes chair of the Arctic Council provided there was something to be discussed.

"Helsinki would be an appropriate venue for organizing such events," Putin said. "If it happens we would be glad to participate and I would be glad to attend.