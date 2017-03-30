Trump is looking at new ways to go after countries that game their currencies

The Trump administration is assessing the scope of its power to penalize countries whose currencies it believes are undervalued, according to two people with direct knowledge of the review, an effort to fulfill the president's campaign pledge to crack down on what he frequently called unfair trade.
President Donald Trump promised to label China as a currency manipulator on day one of his presidency, but has not done so. That process is actually directed by the Treasury Department, which is not slated to release its official analysis of international currency until later this spring. Even then, many analysts are skeptical that the administration would take the aggressive step of slapping China with such a label.
In the meantime, the administration's economic team is looking at alternative strategies, said the two people, both of whom work within the administration. The effort includes not only Treasury, but also the Commerce Department, National Economic Council, National Trade Council and the office of the U.S. Trade Representative, one of the officials said.
One law that has garnered particular attention is the Trade Enforcement and Trade Facilitation Act, according to one source, which was enacted during the final months of President Barack Obama's administration. It was intended to act as a check on separate legislation that gave Obama broad latitude to negotiate the Asian trade deal known as the Trans-Pacific Partnership, or TPP. Critics of that agreement argued that it did not sufficiently protect against currency manipulation.