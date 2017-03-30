Wall Street expected to open little changed, eyes Fed speakers and data

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a flat open on Thursday morning as traders eyed a few pieces of data and Fed speakers.



Initial jobless claims and GDP data are set to be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.

San Francisco Fed President John Williams is slated to speak at 11:00 a.m. ET, while Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan will speak at 3:00 p.m. ET. New York Fed President William Dudley is due to speak at 4:30 p.m. ET.



In Europe the pan European Stoxx 600 Index was around 0.08 percent higher on Thursday morning.



In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $52.26 a barrel on Thursday morning, down 0.31 percent, while U.S. crude was around $49.45 a barrel, down 0.12 percent.