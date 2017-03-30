Watch: Top House Intelligence Dem Schiff speaks after report that White House officials aided Nunes

House Intelligence Committee ranking member Rep. Adam Schiff is slated to speak Thursday afternoon after the latest twist in the panel's probe into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

The White House repeatedly deflected questions Thursday about whether any Trump administration officials gave the House Intelligence Committee chairman information that led him to say Trump transition members were caught up in standard foreign surveillance.

Two White House officials played a role in giving Republican Rep. Devin Nunes the intelligence reports that fueled his statement that Trump transition team members had information "incidentally" picked up, The New York Times reported Thursday. They are Ezra Cohen-Watnick, senior director for intelligence at the National Security Council, and Michael Ellis, a lawyer who works on national security issues, the Times said, citing "several current American officials."

It potentially heightens the criticism about Nunes' ability to conduct the House panel's investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election without White House interference. If the White House had a role in giving Nunes the intelligence, which he then shared with Trump, it could create more doubts about the independence of the probe, which includes looking into any possible links between the Trump campaign and Russia.

During his daily news briefing, White House press secretary Sean Spicer did not concede if the reporting is correct. Asked if he would tell reporters if the report was wrong, he said he was "not going to get into it."