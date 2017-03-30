    ×

    Watch: House Democratic leader Pelosi holds weekly news conference

    House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi
    Jonathan Ernst | Reuters
    House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi

    [This stream has ended]

    House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi holds her weekly news conference on Thursday morning.

    The California congresswoman has cast the defeat of a Republican bill to replace the Affordable Care Act as a win for her party.

