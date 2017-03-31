2017 is proving to be good so far for billion-dollar start-ups

While there have only been two unicorn IPOs this year so far — Snap and MuleSoft — the pipeline may be warming.

Cloud service firm Okta is next, while meal kit startup Blue Apron and Buzzfeed are among the names being tossed around as potential IPO candidates later this year.

"The IPO market has opened up for issuance in 2017 for VC-backed unicorns and other fast growth companies," Kathleen Smith, principal at Renaissance Capital, said.

She says that market conditions are "about as good as they could be" and, "we expect to see many other unicorn IPOs this year including Cloudera, Spotify, Dropbox, ForeScout and possibly Palantir."

As for the most active unicorn investors, Sequoia Capital is tied for number one with with New York City-based hedge fund Tiger Global Management and SV Angel, according to data from research firm CB Insights as of February 1.

But this year could see more non-traditional investors become more active. Chinese firms are now significant investors in US start-ups and government-owned investment vehicles in Saudi Arabia and Singapore are putting money in some of the biggest names like Uber.

Another big VC to watch: Softbank, with its massive $100 billion Vision Fund.