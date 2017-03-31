    ×

    Congress

    A Democratic congressman is set to challenge Ted Cruz for his Senate seat

    A Democratic congressman from Texas will challenge conservative Sen. Ted Cruz for his seat next year.

    Rep. Beto O'Rourke, a three-term congressman from the state's 16th District, will launch his campaign Friday, according to Texas media reports. He likely faces a daunting task in unseating Cruz, the first-term Republican who was the runner-up to President Donald Trump in last year's GOP primary.

    Republicans currently hold 52 Senate seats, while Democrats control 46 and independents hold two. Texas, a red state, is not expected to be the focus for the minority party. Democratic senators face 2018 re-election in states Trump won including Ohio, Pennsylvania, Florida and West Virginia, among others.

    Beto O'Rourke (D-Tex.) stands for a portrait in the middle of the international bridge between the U.S. and Mexico, Friday, February 10, 2017, in El Paso, Texas.
    Ivan Pierre Aguirre | For The Washington Post | Getty Images
    An O'Rourke Senate campaign website features the slogan "Texas deserves better." On it, he outlines several goals, including seeking congressional term limits and refusing to associate with so-called dark money from large interest groups.

    O'Rourke first got elected to his El Paso-area seat in 2012.

    Cruz won his Senate seat in 2012 with more than 56 percent of the vote.