Tech company Cloudera files for IPO, looks to raise up to $200 million

Technology firm Cloudera filed for its public offering on Friday amid a revival in the IPO market.

The firm will list on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CLDR, according to regulatory filings.

- What they're hoping to raise: up to $200 million

- Revenue: $261.0 million in the year ending Jan. 31, up from $166.0 million a year ago

- Net loss: $187.32 million, narrower than the $203.14 million from a year ago

- Underwriters include Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan, Allen & Company

- Headcount: 1,470 employees as of Jan. 31



Cloudera has raised cash from investors like Intel and T.Rowe Price, and is estimated to be valued at $4.1 billion, according to CB Insights. The Palo Alto, Calif.-based company was founded by alumni from Oracle, Yahoo, Facebook and Google, and also boasts leadership from the co-creator Hadoop — of one of software developers' most beloved technology frameworks.

Cloudera specializes in one of the hottest fields for enterprise technology: Data science.

With rumors of the offering stretching back to 2014, Cloudera's IPO has been long-awaited. Cloudera rival Hortonworks, which priced its IPO at $16 a share in 2014, has since cratered and traded at less than $10 a share on Friday.

But this year, tech IPOs like Snap, MuleSoft and Alteryx have primed the market. U.S. IPOs raised $9.9 billion during the first quarter of this year, according to Renaissance Capital, up from just $667 million in the year-ago period.