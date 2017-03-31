I spoke with six real estate agents out in the Hamptons who haven't seen a pickup compared to this time last year in the real estate market, but they all said it's still a little too early to tell. All of them are optimistic and expecting a big year. And basically all of the industry professionals who summered out there this past summer said they plan to do it again for 2017. And many of the people polled said they are more open to buying luxury accessories like watches and jewelry. Twenty percent of those polled said they were planning or have planned a vacation similar or better than the previous year.

"To do it right it'll cost around twenty-five grand," a partner at an expert network said about his family trip. "After the airfare and a beachfront house for a week I'm already at ten grand." He's planning a trip in Tulum, Mexico.

Of course, this is Wall Street, so there's also some discretionary spending that requires a little extra, ahem, discretion.

"Chelsea" a high-end escort in Manhattan who charges $1,000 an hour, said she's been very busy the last few months.

"Most of my regulars work on Wall Street," she said. "And they've been calling a lot. And over the last year we've been doing more private parties."

It's a trend she says has been developing recently. I spoke with Chelsea's friend and business partner, "Sierra," who said, "Once a month we're invited to a private party—it's usually about ten guys in the basement of a restaurant. Twenty of us girls come in so it's a 2 to 1 ratio. We can make two to three grand on those nights."

Chelsea and Sierra said there's been a steady uptick in business since the fall and it continues to rise.

Trips to the massage parlor, strip club field trips and drug use have all increased since October. Only about 20 percent of the men I spoke to copped to any of this kind of behavior, but the ones who did said it's happening more frequently than just a few months ago.

In the years following the financial crisis, Wall Streeters had to keep a low profile on spending and indulgence, lest they be chased by an angry mob. But, that's starting to change.

"Guys are starting to cut loose a little more than in years past," a hedge-fund trader said. "It's not like the insanity of the late 90's and early 2000's. We'll probably never see it like that again."

Although, you know what they say: Never say "never."