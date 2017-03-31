    ×

    Homebuilder stocks track for best quarter in more than 2 years

    Construction workers set floor trusses in place that will support the second story of a home at the Lennar Corp. Madison Pointe at Central Park development in Doral, Florida.
    Mark Elias | Bloobmerg | Getty Images
    Shares of the SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (XHB) tracked for their best quarter in more than 2 years Friday, amid a leap in homebuilder sentiment to its highest in 12 years.

    As of Friday, XHB closed the day up nearly 10 percent for the first quarter of 2017, on pace for but not reaching its best quarter since the fourth quarter of 2014, when it gained 15.31 percent.

    Top performers in the ETF include:

    TopBuild — up 32 percent quarter to date, on pace for its best quarter ever since it went public in June 2015.

    PulteGroup — up 28 percent quarter to date.

    DR Horton — up 22 percent quarter to date, nearly matching its best quarter set in the fourth quarter of 2014 at 23.25 percent.

    and Lennar — up 19 percent quarter to date.

    SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (XHB) quarter-to-date performance

    Source: FactSet

    — CNBC's Gina Francolla contributed to this report.

