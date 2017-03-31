Five simple tricks to make your iPhone battery last as long as possible

If you're constantly finding yourself with a dead iPhone before the end of the day, we have a few tricks that'll make sure that never happens again.

Before we get started, though, let's debunk an old tip that you might still be following, and something that may even hurt your battery life. It's OK to leave some applications open, so stop worrying about closing them all. In fact, Apple said last year that sometimes closing and reopening apps later can end up sucking even more battery life.

These tips will keep you juiced up all day.