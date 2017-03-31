    Five simple tricks to make your iPhone battery last as long as possible

    If you're constantly finding yourself with a dead iPhone before the end of the day, we have a few tricks that'll make sure that never happens again.

    Before we get started, though, let's debunk an old tip that you might still be following, and something that may even hurt your battery life. It's OK to leave some applications open, so stop worrying about closing them all. In fact, Apple said last year that sometimes closing and reopening apps later can end up sucking even more battery life.

    These tips will keep you juiced up all day.

    • Make sure you’re running the latest version of iOS. This is Apple’s top tip, and you can easily check by visiting Settings > General > Software Update on your iPhone.


    • Crank down your brightness. The brighter your display, the more juice you’re draining from your battery.


    • Use Wi-Fi whenever possible. If you have a bad cellular connection, your phone is spending energy trying as hard as it can to reach a tower. With Wi-Fi, your phone doesn’t have to work so hard.


    • Watch which apps are draining the most battery life. Go into Settings > Battery to learn more about what’s draining your phone and why. If it’s apps that use location services (Twitter, Google Maps and many others) consider limiting when they can access that information.


    • If you’re running really low, turn on low power mode. This turns off “Hey Siri,” automatically email fetching, background app refresh and more, but it’ll keep your iPhone running as long as possible.


