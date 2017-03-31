Infrastructure is a great way for Trump to bring country back together, Eric Cantor says

After the recent failure of the Republican health-care bill, President Donald Trump should be looking for an issue that he can "get across the finish line," former House majority leader Eric Cantor told CNBC on Friday.



He thinks that could be infrastructure, which the president has already pledged to fix.

"Infrastructure is a great way to try and bring the country back together," Cantor said in an interview with "Power Lunch."

"I don't care where you live, what your party affiliation is, how old you are, everybody enjoys and benefits from improved infrastructure. "