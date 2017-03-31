    ×

    Politics

    Infrastructure is a great way for Trump to bring country back together, Eric Cantor says

    After the recent failure of the Republican health-care bill, President Donald Trump should be looking for an issue that he can "get across the finish line," former House majority leader Eric Cantor told CNBC on Friday.

    He thinks that could be infrastructure, which the president has already pledged to fix.

    "Infrastructure is a great way to try and bring the country back together," Cantor said in an interview with "Power Lunch."

    "I don't care where you live, what your party affiliation is, how old you are, everybody enjoys and benefits from improved infrastructure. "

    State and federal agencies are in the process of replacing the Governor Malcolm Wilson Tappan Zee Bridge (usually referred to as the Tappan Zee Bridge) over New York's Hudson River.

    Cantor, who served as a Republican congressman from Virginia, is a member of the Bipartisan Policy Center's executive council on infrastructure.

    While Trump wants to spend $1 trillion to improve the nation's roads, bridges, railways and airports, his first priority was overhauling health care. However, the GOP bill was pulled from the floor last week after party leaders determined they didn't have enough votes for passage.

    After that failure, House Speaker Paul Ryan said Republicans will proceed with tax reform. Trump's infrastructure plan is expected to be unveiled later this year.

    Because infrastructure spending will need 60 votes in the Senate to pass, it will certainly need bipartisan support — but Cantor thinks it can be done since it is a "less partisan issue."

    And while conservative Republicans, like members of the House Freedom Caucus who derailed the GOP health-care plan last week, may balk at the heft price tag, Cantor said that can be addressed by bringing in private sector funding.

    GOP will deliver

    Meanwhile, despite the bumpy start to the Republican agenda, Cantor thinks the party will find its footing.

    He also doesn't think Ryan should step down, and he's hopeful that health-care will ultimately get done.

    "These are beginning days. These are slow. This is … Republicans used to being a governing party," Cantor said.

    "That majority will, in the end, be able to deliver. It's just going through growing pains."

