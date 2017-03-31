US stocks trade mixed but are poised for solid quarterly gains

U.S. equities traded mixed on Friday — the last day of the first quarter — as investors digested a slew of economic data.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell about 28 points, with Goldman Sachs contributing the most losses. The S&P 500 held just below breakeven, with financials lagging and utilities outperforming. The Nasdaq composite also traded flat.

Entering Friday's session, the three major U.S. indexes were on track to post gains of at least 4.89 percent.

"It's kind of surprising how resilient markets have been, in part because people are seeing the reality of Washington," said Bruce McCain, chief investment strategist at Key Private Bank, noting that market participants are realizing the Trump administration's pro-growth policies may not come as soon as they thought.

"The fact that the market has held in here is a testament to how embedded that hope is in the American psyche. The question is whether that will continue," he said.

Stocks rallied in the first quarter largely on expectations that President Donald Trump's administration will be able to move forward with tax reform, deregulation and infrastructure spending policies, all of which are considered pro-growth.

Major indexes in first quarter

Source: FactSet

However, after a tumultuous start, the administration may be forced to push back some of these policy proposals. Trump's presidency took a hit last week, when a Republican-led bill what would have replaced Obamacare was defeated.

The first-quarter rally slowed down this month, with the S&P and Nasdaq on track to post gains of 0.2 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively, while the Dow was poised for a gain of 0.4 percent.

"The good thing for investors is there has been a lot fundamental improvements lately," said Key Private Bank's McCain.

In economic news, personal income rose 0.4 percent in February, in line with expectations, while consumer spending rose 0.1 percent, below an expected increase of 0.2 percent.

The PCE price index — an indicator of inflation — rose 2.1 percent year over year, while core PCE increased 1.8 percent from last year.