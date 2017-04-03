10 secrets for success from 5 self-made billionaires

1. Richard Branson: Dream big

"Dreaming is one of humanity's greatest gifts; it champions aspiration, spurs innovation, leads to change, and propels the world forward," says Branson, in a blog post published earlier this year. "In a world without dreams there would be no art, no adventure, no moon landing, no female CEOs, and no civil rights. "What a half-lived and tragic existence we would have."

"The benefits of dreaming far outweigh the perceived risks, because the value of dreaming isn't just measured by the outcome, but the inspiration that comes from journey of achieving the dream."

2. Mark Zuckerberg: Be willing to make big bets

When Facebook launched the News Feed feature in 2006, protesters demanded that the social networking site return to its earlier state. Zuckerberg is proud of his team for not caving to popular opinion.

"One of the things I'm most proud of about Facebook is that we believe things can always be better, and we're willing to make big bets if we think it will help our community over the long term," writes the CEO. "News Feed has been one of the big bets we've made in the past 10 years that has shaped our community and the whole internet the most."