7 ways to use rejection to make you stronger

"Every time I thought I was being rejected from something good, I was being re-directed to something better." –Dr. Steve Maraboli

Being told "no," or, "It's not the right time for this," or, "With some more experience, maybe," is something that happens to everyone. Sometimes the answer will be a simple "no." Sometimes the answer will be, "Just not right now." Either way, rejection can sting.

Still, rejection is a part of life. There is no way around it. As you get older, you understand that rejection comes all the time and in many forms. How you handle and deal with that rejection is what defines you as a person and can determine if you are ultimately successful.