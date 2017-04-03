VISIT CNBC.COM

7 ways to use rejection to make you stronger

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after losing 93-89 in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Ezra Shaw | Getty Images
"Every time I thought I was being rejected from something good, I was being re-directed to something better." –Dr. Steve Maraboli

Being told "no," or, "It's not the right time for this," or, "With some more experience, maybe," is something that happens to everyone. Sometimes the answer will be a simple "no." Sometimes the answer will be, "Just not right now." Either way, rejection can sting.

Still, rejection is a part of life. There is no way around it. As you get older, you understand that rejection comes all the time and in many forms. How you handle and deal with that rejection is what defines you as a person and can determine if you are ultimately successful.

A subway rider misses a train.
Robert Nickelsberg | Getty Images
You have two choices: You can let rejection make you a stronger person by not letting it destroy you, or you can let it destroy you.

If you choose to persevere and move on, you will gain self-respect and confidence.

Here's how to handle rejection so that it makes you stronger:

  1. Realize that rejection is a part of life and that it will inevitably affect you at some point. That can help lessen the blow.
  2. Ask why you were rejected and what could you have done differently. Learn as much as you can about what happened.
  3. Don't draw too many, or overly broad, conclusions. The fact that somebody told you "no" does not mean that everyone will. It means one person did, and that's all.
  4. Lean on friends and family when times are tough. Find someone to help you talk through the issue. Hashing everything out can help you feel better.
  5. Keep busy with activities that make you happy or that you enjoy. Find new people or social groups. That can help you maintain perspective.
  6. Make adjustments. Stop to reflect on what you can do better next time and draw up amended plans, if necessary.
  7. Press on. By not getting up and trying again you are only doing yourself a disservice. If you are passionate about something, then just look for another person, time, or place to implement those passions.

"Rejection doesn't mean you aren't good enough; it means the other person failed to notice what you have to offer." –Mark Amend

Rhett Power is the co-founder of Wild Creations and the author of "The Entrepreneurs Book of Actions."

