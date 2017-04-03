April is the Dow's best month and these stocks do particularly well

In April, the month before the "sell in May" classic adage kicks in, the Dow Jones industrial average is up 1.9 percent, on average since 1950, according to Stock Trader's Almanac.

It's done slightly better than that in April during the last eight years of this bull market, posting a 1.99 percent gain, on average, and trading higher 100 percent of the time in the month, according to Kensho.

Using Kensho, we looked at which Dow members posted the best April gains, on average, during this bull market.

Here are the top 5 performers, on average: