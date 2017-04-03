    ×

    Asia-Pacific Markets

    Asia set to open mixed; traders await Reserve Bank of Australia policy decision

    David Moir | Bloomberg | Getty Images

    Futures pointed to a mixed open for Asian markets on Tuesday, tracking slight declines in the U.S. overnight, as traders await a monetary policy decision from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA).

    Australia's SPI futures traded at 5,849, a touch lower than the ASX 200's previous close at 5,872.68. The Australian dollar traded at $0.7604, dropping from levels above $0.7650 reached in the previous week.

    The RBA is set to announce its monetary policy decision at 2:30 p.m. local time, where economists mostly expect the central bank to hold the cash rate at a record low 1.50 percent.

    "The RBA Board Meeting is unanimously expected to be on hold, though markets will be paying close attention to the post meeting statement," said Tapas Strickland, an economist at the National Australia Bank.

    He added the RBA has little appetite to ease policy further given concerns over "creating fragilities in household balance sheets" and also it was more optimistic on the global economy.

    Strickland said the April statement could, however, have a slight dovish tone, given the ongoing softness in the labor market and Monday's soft retail numbers.

    Nikkei futures in Chicago traded at 19,045, while Osaka futures were at 18,990. The Japanese benchmark index finished the Monday session at 18,983.23.

    "We head into Tuesday trade with a distinct risk-off vibe, although the moves in equities are probably best described as a 'drift', rather than a 'spike' lower," said Chris Weston, chief market strategist at spreadbettor IG.

    Symbol
    Name
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    NIKKEI
    ---
    HSI
    ---
    ASX 200
    ---
    SHANGHAI
    ---
    KOSPI
    ---
    CNBC 100
    ---

    In the currency market, the dollar last traded at 100.54 against a basket of currencies, climbing from levels below 99.60 reached in the previous week.

    Among major currency pairs, the yen traded at 110.87 to the dollar, strengthening from levels above 111.0 and likely will put pressure on Japanese export stocks.

    "One suspects this means the Nikkei underperforms today, but ... equities still seem so calm and U.S. implied equity volatility has barely moved," said Weston.

    Oil prices declined in the Monday session, with global benchmark Brent dropping 0.8 percent to $53.12 a barrel, while U.S. crude fell 0.7 percent to $50.24 a barrel.

    Reuters reported that Libya's Sharara oil field, the country's largest, resumed production on Sunday following a one-week disruption. The field was producing around 120,000 barrels per day on Monday and about 220,000 bpd prior to the Mar. 27 shutdown.

    Markets in China and Taiwan remained shut on Tuesday for a public holiday.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    EWJ
    ---
    ASHR
    ---
    FXI
    ---
    ISHARES MSCI CIF
    ---
    VANG MSCIPAC
    ---