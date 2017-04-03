China wants a piece of the US infrastructure boom. Trump won't let it come easy

Eager to partake in a U.S. infrastructure boom, Beijing will need to make things easier for American companies in China.



Participants in the planned $1 trillion infrastructure spending "could be Asian investors," said Jamie Metzl, a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council. "But it will likely only be Chinese investors if there is greater reciprocal access for American companies in China."

President Donald Trump has promised upgrades in areas such as transportation, prompting Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to play up how Japan's technical expertise in high-speed rail could bring jobs to the United States. The head of a major Chinese city's commerce commission told CNBC in March that Chinese companies could also compete for U.S. projects.

The challenge when Chinese President Xi Jinping visits the U.S. this week is to convince an "America First" president that infrastructure is an area where the two countries can work together — despite all of Trump's criticisms of China.