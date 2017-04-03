Elon Musk trolls Tesla short sellers

Tesla CEO Elon Musk taunted short sellers of the company's stock as it hit an all-time high early Monday.

Tesla shares were trading up more than 5 percent in the afternoon, down slightly from the all-time high of $294.15 earlier in the day. The surge came after the company reported that it delivered more vehicles than expected in the first quarter of 2017. The rally also boosted Tesla's market capitalization past that of Ford's stock.

Over the past year, Tesla's stock has gained 23.1 percent, but since January, the stock is up 36.9 percent.

The electric carmaker is now on track to meet or beat expectations for the first half of 2017, analysts said, as it moves closer to beginning production on its much-anticipated Model 3 sedan in July.

According to FactSet, about 31 million shares of Tesla, or about 19 percent of the float, are sold short.

This isn't the first time Musk has trolled short sellers — he also referred to the weather in "Shortville" in 2013: